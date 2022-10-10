Cybersecurity experts gather for annual conference at UNR

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Experts in the field of cybersecurity came together at the University of Nevada on Monday for the third annual Cybersecurity conference.

Shamik Sengupta is the director of UNR’s Cybersecurity Center and says the conference was made up primarily of attendees from academic and government organizations.

“All the organizations are coming together to figure out the next generation vision of cybersecurity,” he explained.

The daylong event, held inside the Milt Glick ballroom inside the Joe Crowley Student Union featured two panel discussions. The first was about how small companies can protect themselves from malware attacks, and the second was about the future of cybersecurity.

Sengupta says when it comes to improving cybersecurity, human error is still the biggest concern

“We are still the weakest link in the process,” he emphasized.

it’s an industry that in the past has been male dominated, but Sengupta says that’s no longer what he sees.

“it’s no longer a male dominated industry,” he said, “We are seeing equal participation with men and women.”

