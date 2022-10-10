City of Reno to host informational meeting on wild horses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will hold a virtual meeting Monday about wild horses in the Virginia Range. During the informational meeting, people can give feedback and ask questions about safety issues. Updates from two previous meetings will be provided.

The meeting is happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. You can sign up on the City of Reno website.

