City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic.

During the test phase of the Micromobility Pilot Project the city introduced new, gathered community input, and collected data to contribute to a plan to expand micromobility around the region.

“We are thrilled by the amount of public engagement we received during the test phase of the City’s Micromobility Pilot Project,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We will continue to work with our community stakeholders to analyze the data and input we have received during the pilot project and create the best plan possible for the future of micromobility in the Biggest Little City.”

The micromobility elements installed between Keystone Avenue and Evans Avenue will stay in place. North-to-south bike lanes in the downtown area will remain available on Evans Avenue, North Arlington Avenue, and Ralston Street.

“We’d like to thank everyone who tested out the features by micromobility or car and let us know their thoughts. Community participation has been, and will continue to be, a critical component to long-term micromobility planning in our region,” said Director of Public Works Kerrie Koski.

Since launching the project in June, the City received more than 1,000 survey responses from the public. A final report of the Micromobility Pilot Project is expected in spring of 2023.

