Altercation between around 20 prisoners breaks out at High Desert State Prison

The altercation was over in around two minutes
The altercation was over in around two minutes(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
SUSANVILLE, California (KOLO) - An altercation involving around 20 prisoners broke out at High Desert State Prison on Sunday, officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections say.

The altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. and lasted around two minutes before being subdued.

All offenders were evaluated, treated and secured by 7:30 p.m. NDOC says no serious weapons were used and no substantial injuries were reported, including among staff members.

Some indoor and outdoor recreational periods have been suspended as a precaution during the investigation into the altercation.

Visitation will not be interrupted except at High Desert State Prison during the investigation. Families of the offenders involved in the incident should expect delays in communication.

