One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said.

Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Reno Firefighters working on a structure fire last night near Sutro and E. 4th St.￼ #pffn pic.twitter.com/3ovv2YNEEg — Reno Firefighters (@RenoFirefighter) October 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.