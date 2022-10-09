One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:34 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said.

Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.

One person was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

