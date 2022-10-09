Man shot and killed in downtown Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired

Police found a man and determined he was dead. Police are not releasing his identity until next of kin have been notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or they can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.