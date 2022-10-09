Man shot and killed in downtown Reno

Fatal Shooting Graphic
Fatal Shooting Graphic(Source: MGN)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:33 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said.

Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired

Police found a man and determined he was dead. Police are not releasing his identity until next of kin have been notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-334-2677 or they can call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County

Latest News

Sunday Web Weather
Sunday Web Weather
He was reported missing Sept. 27
Missing man’s body found in Storey County
Devil's Hole pumpfish
Rare fish species in Nevada desert cavern on the rebound
Yoni Barrios,
Las Vegas showgirls describe shock of stabbings that left 2 dead