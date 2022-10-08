Wolf Pack loses to Colorado State on game-ending field goal

Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) runs away from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn...
Nevada running back Toa Taua (35) runs away from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Michael Boyle kicked a 43-yard field goal on an untimed down at the end of the game to lift Colorado State over Nevada 17-14 on Friday night to end a 10-game losing streak that was the nation’s longest.

It was Colorado State’s first win since a 36-7 victory at New Mexico on Oct. 16, 2021.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi led the Rams 53 yards in just over two minutes to set up Boyle’s game-winning kick. Boyle missed a 48-yard field goal attempt as the clock expired, but he got another shot when Nevada was penalized for running into the kicker. A game cannot end on a defensive penalty. It was the Rams’ only score on offense.

Avery Morrow had 168 yards rushing on 24 carries for Colorado State (1-4, 1-0 Mountain West Conference). Fowler-Nicolosi was just 11-of-22 passing for 78 yards with two interceptions.

Ayden Hector had a 21-yard interception return for a touchdown for Colorado State. Mukendi Wa-Kalonji scooped a fumbled ball near the logo and ran untouched along the right sideline for 50 yards into the end zone to stretch the Rams’ lead to 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Toa Taua ran over a defender and into the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown that capped a 17-play, 99-yard drive to pull for Nevada (2-4, 0-2) to 14-7 with 14 seconds remaining before halftime. Taua’s 2-yard scoring run tied the game 14-14 with 8:53 remaining.

It was the Wolf Pack’s fourth straight loss.

