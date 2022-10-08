Truckee Meadow Fire & Rescue Open House Saturday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue will mark its 50th anniversary Saturday October 8 with an Open House at its headquarters.

The agency provides primary fire protection in the unincorporated areas of Washoe County, but a majority of its calls are for medical emergencies.

The open house will feature demonstrations of the district’s ladder truck, crews using the “Jaws of Life” device used to extricate victims in vehicle accidents and instruction in basic C-P-R techniques.

The event runs from10 to one at TMFR’s headquarters building at 3663 Barron Way.

