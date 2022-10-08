Sports Caravan, 10/7

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With a Friday night contest at Mackay Stadium joining another full slate of high school games, it was a chaotic and crazy week on the Sports Caravan.

The Wolf Pack welcomed Colorado State to Reno - a Rams team led by former Nevada coach Jay Norvell. For the preps, a huge matchup in Churchill County led the way with powerhouse Elko making the trip to take on the Greenwave.

All that & so much more is in the latest installment of the Sports Caravan. We’ll see you next week at 11:15 p.m.!

10-7-22

