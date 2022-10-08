Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal “Sideshows”

Local law enforcement announced a united effort to combat future sideshows in the Reno area.
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.

Just over the past weekend, sideshows popped up on streets in Reno and Sparks, that lead to multiple arrests, and one woman was injured after being hit by a car.

“I would best describe these sideshows as mayhem, lawlessness, and civil arrest,” said Chief Chris Crawforth, Sparks PD.

“We are going to approach this very aggressively moving forward,” said Chief Jason Soto, Reno PD.

“We are reallocating our resources and we are aggressively going to go out and address these issues,” said Sheriff Darin Balaam, WCSO.

