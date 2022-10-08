Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought

By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
CARSON CITY , Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday in a hit-and-run crash near the intersection of Steward Street and Little Lane in Carson City and investigators ask the public if it has any information.

The driver was later found and arrested following the crash at about 5:11 p.m. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is not yet releasing the driver’s name or the name of the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Deputy Jessica Dickey at jdickey@carson.org or Sgt. Matt Smith at msmith@carson.org.

