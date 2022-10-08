North Korea says US carrier’s return aggravates tensions

FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to...
FILE - In this image taken from video, South Korean Air Force's F15K fighter jets prepare to take off Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response.(South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.S. redeployment of an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula is causing a “considerably huge negative splash” in regional security.

The North Korean Defense Ministry statement on Saturday came a day after the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan began a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships off the peninsula’s east coast.

The Reagan and its battle group returned to the area in response to the North’s test of a powerful missile.

A North Korean Defense Ministry spokesman says the North’s military “is seriously approaching the extremely worrisome development of the present situation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

Latest News

FILE - The report was one of several new revelations that surfaced late Friday. In a brief...
Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion
Carson City Sheriff's Office logo.
Pedestrian killed in Carson City hit and run; more info sought
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Aldi is recalling frozen falafel that may be contaminated with E. coli.
Aldi recalls frozen falafel products after multi-state E. coli outbreak