Wolf Pack to debut new uniforms in “blackout” showdown with Colorado St.

By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:37 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack football team will unveil new black uniforms as the team faces Colorado State and former Nevada head coach Jay Norvell Friday night. The Pack is calling for a “blackout,” encouraging fans to wear black to the game at Mackay Stadium.

The game will be Norvell’s first at Mackay since leaving for Colorado State, taking ten Wolf Pack players with him. Most of the Nevada coaching staff and some recruits also went to Fort Collins.

But the Rams have struggled. The team is winless this season, including a 41-10 home loss last week to FCS Sacramento State.

Norvell downplayed the matchup against his former team, saying he wants his team focused on what’s happening on the field.

“We know those players, we know the type of competitors they are and what a challenge it is to play against them,” said Norvell. “The fact that we coached there and all of that is not what’s important. What’s important is that these kids have an opportunity to play. And there’s always noise, everywhere you go and whatever game you’re playing. It’s just not important.”

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. It will be aired live on FS1.

