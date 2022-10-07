Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive.
Several lanes are closed.
The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m.
Details of what happened are not immediately available.
