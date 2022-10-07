Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened

The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on...
The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive.(Daniel :Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 8:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -8:53 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes have reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on East Prater Way and Marina Gateway Drive.

Several lanes are closed.

The crash happened at about 7:55 p.m.

Details of what happened are not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

