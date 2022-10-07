Regional Animal Services offering microchipping services

Llamas and alpacas will not be microchipped
You are encouraged to get your pig microchipped, as well
You are encouraged to get your pig microchipped, as well(WHSV)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Regional Animal Services is offering a free microchipping event for livestock, pigs, and tortoises later this month on Oct. 29.

Washoe County residents are encouraged to also microchip their horses, donkeys, mules, goats, sheep, and pigs as well to improve your chances of finding them should they get lost.

The event will take place by appointment from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Bartley Ranch Regional Park Horse Arena. 6000 Bartley Ranch Road, Reno.

Llamas and alpacas will not be microchipped.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

