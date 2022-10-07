Inmate walkaway back in custody

He was originally arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from his work site
Jeremiah Nichols
Jeremiah Nichols(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections have arrested an walkaway inmate.

32-year-old Jeremiah Nichols drove away from his Casa Grande Transitional Housing work assignment in May.

He was arrested for DUI for driving his employer’s vehicle away from that work site.

NDOC says an oversight meant that a return warrant was not issued, and he was released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

He was then arrested again on Sept. 22 for carjacking and kidnapping and released on house arrest.

NDOC, as well as local law enforcement, captured Nichols on Oct. 4. They have now issued stricter notification protocols to ensure this does not happen again.

