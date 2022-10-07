Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian.

They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.

The man appears to be homeless, and his identity is not yet known, according to RPD. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call RPD’s non emergency line or Secret Witness.

