Have a Heart: Meet Macen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To those who know him best, soon-to-be 12-year-old Macen is a friendly and kind boy who loves your typical “boy” things.

He likes LEGOS and sports. Especially swimming, hiking, football, and basketball.

His birthday is later this month and there are a couple of things he’s like.

“Maybe go to Chuck E. Cheese for my birthday,” he said.

He also wants a permanent home. His big wish is to have a family that won’t abandon him.

“Great parents would be like, when I get in the car they ask me how’s my day? How am I doing? And they actually don’t give up on me.”

“He have a good, good heart. He always protect everybody [sic]”

“I’ve always done that since I was born,” Macen said. “Using a big heart-it doesn’t take just knowledge. It takes more than just knowledge. It takes your whole entire life to do it.”

He is curious and wants to learn about the world around him.

“Ever since I heard of dinosaurs, I thought I’d try to figure out what they look like.”

And he even has a sense of humor- once he opens up.

“Perfect parents would be like, let’s say rich.”

Macen is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If you would like more information about Macen, please contact Brenda Silis at Bsilis@washoecounty.gov

