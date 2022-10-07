Have a Heart: Meet Macen

Available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - To those who know him best, soon-to-be 12-year-old Macen is a friendly and kind boy who loves your typical “boy” things.

He likes LEGOS and sports. Especially swimming, hiking, football, and basketball.

His birthday is later this month and there are a couple of things he’s like.

“Maybe go to Chuck E. Cheese for my birthday,” he said.

He also wants a permanent home. His big wish is to have a family that won’t abandon him.

“Great parents would be like, when I get in the car they ask me how’s my day? How am I doing? And they actually don’t give up on me.”

“He have a good, good heart. He always protect everybody [sic]”

“I’ve always done that since I was born,” Macen said. “Using a big heart-it doesn’t take just knowledge. It takes more than just knowledge.  It takes your whole entire life to do it.”

He is curious and wants to learn about the world around him.

“Ever since I heard of dinosaurs, I thought I’d try to figure out what they look like.”

And he even has a sense of humor- once he opens up.

“Perfect parents would be like, let’s say rich.”

Macen is available for adoption through the Washoe County Human Services Agency. If you would like more information about Macen, please contact Brenda Silis at Bsilis@washoecounty.gov

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

Latest News

Sniffspot app lets people turn their backyard into dog park
Sniffspot app lets Reno families turn their backyard into a dog park
"Mala" a filly trained as part of a 4H project will be up for adoption this Satuday
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
Grand Sierra Resort
GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
Law enforcement agencies to host symposium on policing