Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival

Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms.
Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms. Their Fall Festival is back and full of fun for all ages.

From corn mazes, hayrides, and pumpkins galore, the community can visit the events will be going on the entire month of October. There will be a barn dance on the 29th, and new this year is a country store that features house-made candles and merchandise.

Frank Ferrari shared why this year’s festival is so special,

“It’s really a great time. It’s really important to us this year. It is our 25th anniversary of us doing our Fall Festival, so that’s a big thing. It’s been 110 years that my family has been on this ground here,” Ferrari said.

For a more information on the events happening at Ferrari Farms, click here.

