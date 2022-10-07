CNN poll: Republican candidates lead in 3 Nevada races

Voting site in Nevada.
Voting site in Nevada.(Ed Pearce)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 5:39 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Republican candidates hold leads among likely voters in three statewide races, a new poll from CNN shows.

In the race for U.S. Senate, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has 48% support among likely voters while 46% support Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Among registered voters, Cortez Masto holds a three-point lead, 47%-44%.

Gov. Steve Sisolak trails by two points in his effort to secure a second term. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombard has 48% support among likely voters while 46% back Sisolak. Among registered voters the race is tied with each candidate having 46% support.

Republican Jim Marchant is holding a 3-point lead in the race for Secretary of State. 46% back the former member of the Nevada Assembly, compared to 43% backing Democrat Cisco Aguilar. 44% of registered voters back each candidate.

You can find the full results of the poll here.

