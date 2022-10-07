Some City of South Lake Tahoe offices closing for Indigenous People’s Day

City of South Lake Tahoe logo
City of South Lake Tahoe logo(South Lake Tahoe)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe will close on Oct. 10 in observance of Indigenous People’s Day, the city announced Friday.

The Department of Parks and Recreation, South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations.

The following municipal offices and services will be closed:

  • The City Manager’s Office, City Attorney’s Office, Human Resources, Airport Administrative Services, and the Finance Front Counter, all located at City Hall, 1901 Lisa Maloff Way.
  • Development Services, 1052 Tata Ln.
  • Public Works Administrative Offices, 1740 D St.
  • Front counter/records of the Police Department, 1352 Johnson Blvd.

The following offices will operate with no schedule changes:

  • South Lake Fire Rescue, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, and dispatch will continue regular operations. Contact 911 for emergencies.
  • The Recreation Complex will be open from 7:30am-6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl
A car spins donuts at Lakeside and McCarran on Oct. 1, 2022
Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

Latest News

Jeremiah Nichols
Inmate walkaway back in custody
The crash happened just before 8:00 a.m. Friday.
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
Fall Bulb Festival
Fall Bulb Festival
Welcome in the fall season with Ferrari Farms.
Ferrari Farms celebrates 25 years of their annual Fall Festival