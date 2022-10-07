Carson City BB gun shootings under investigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of BB gun shootings. Deputies say shots were fired into vehicles and houses on multiple occasions in September.

On Wednesday, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the BB gun shootings. The gun allegedly used in the shootings has been recovered.

The investigation will now be turned over to the Carson City District Attorney’s Juvenile Division.

