Cars damaged by Hurricane Ian offered up to unsuspecting buyers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hurricane Ian pictures out of Florida often show cars floating in the water. They represent how deep the water was, or how powerful the wind blew.

But if you are looking for a used car, keep in mind some of these same cars may be coming to a used car lot or private party near you. Deemed a total loss by the insurance companies, an individual or unscrupulous operator may take the car, spruce it up a bit, and try to re-sell it to an unsuspecting buyer.

“Tomorrow the headlights won’t work, a few days down the line the taillights won’t work, and the cruise control is not going to work,” says Jeff Pheasant owner of A Master Mechanic. “The windows are going to stop working. The heater and air conditioner are going to stop working. And it is just going to compound on a daily basis,” he says.

Pheasant takes us to the underbelly of several cars and shows us what consumers should look for in a used car priced too good to be true. Silt he says will be hiding, but not to where it is undetectable. It could even be 2 inches thick.

“All these crevices it is just going to go inside of there,” says Pheasant. “These heat shields it will be packed full,” he says. Removing silt from all cracks, crevices, or shelf underneath the car would be nearly impossible.

The most obvious he says is the power outlet on the back of a truck. If it’s been in a flood silt will fall from it when opened.

The electrical system could be faulty as a result of a flood. Not all windows will work. The same goes for interior or exterior lights. Check the defroster, heater, air condition, or circulated air. After a flood they might not all work, or work at different levels. The car’s speakers won’t sound right if they’ve been standing in water.

“Between the dashboard and fire wall there’s padding in there. A lot of times that will get stained,” says Pheasant.

Some car buyers may ignore the warning signs. Which is unfortunate he says because if the car is being purchased by a private party, there’s not much recourse. Pheasant says in the next couple of months there may be plenty of used cars out there at a “too good to be true price.”

Before writing a check have it checked out by a mechanic. They will be able to determine if it has been in a flood or has other problems.

