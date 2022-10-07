The 40th Annual Great Italian Festival kicks off this weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s just about that time again to celebrate the culture and cuisine of Italy in the Biggest Little City. The annual Great Italian Festival takes over the streets of Downtown Reno. It’s a chance to get outside and enjoy good food, cooking competitions, grape stomping, live entertainment, shopping and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 and 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. THE ROW’s Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to talk about the beloved Reno tradition and what’s new this time around.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.