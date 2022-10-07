The 40th Annual Great Italian Festival kicks off this weekend

By Denise Wong
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:03 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s just about that time again to celebrate the culture and cuisine of Italy in the Biggest Little City.  The annual Great Italian Festival takes over the streets of Downtown Reno. It’s a chance to get outside and enjoy good food, cooking competitions, grape stomping, live entertainment, shopping and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 and 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.  THE ROW’s Ken Ostempowski and Tony Marini visited KOLO 8 to talk about the beloved Reno tradition and what’s new this time around.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

mobile health clinic
Health care on the move with passage of MOBILE Health Care Act
The Sparks Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on...
Vehicle, motorcycle collide on East Prater Way; lanes reopened
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Great Italian Festival
Great Italian Festival This Weekend