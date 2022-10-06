Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50

Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Nevada Department of Transportation logo(NDOT)
By Mike Watson
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:40 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.

The asphalt path on the southern side of U.S. 50 will be reconstructed as a concrete shared use pathway featuring improved ramps. NDOT hopes the new 10-foot wide path will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and others traveling between residential areas and businesses in eastern Carson City.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

Interstate 580
I-580 to close Sunday for utility work
It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Reno Police Department
One suffers life-threatening injuries in Reno rollover crash
Cell Phone Waiting Lot on National Guard Way roughly 4-minutes from the airport
Airport heavily encouraging Cell Phone Waiting Lot use