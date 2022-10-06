Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will reconstruct a shared use path along U.S. 50 in eastern Carson City. Work is scheduled to begin Sunday night. Overnight lane and shoulder closures will be in effect between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road. At least one lane in each direction will remain open and access to all businesses will be maintained. Work zone speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph. Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway.

The asphalt path on the southern side of U.S. 50 will be reconstructed as a concrete shared use pathway featuring improved ramps. NDOT hopes the new 10-foot wide path will enhance access and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and others traveling between residential areas and businesses in eastern Carson City.

