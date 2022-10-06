Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Inmate Shawn Kennedy shows us just what the nearly two-year-old “Mala” can do. Named after the first female to fly with the Thunderbirds Nicole Malacowski, she arrived at the prison earlier this week.

Kennedy says when he saw the filly, he jumped right in to work with her.

“It was something I could do,” says Kennedy. “I could mess with a little filly instead of the big ones,” he says. Shawn who already has three big horses to train says Mala is a treasure.

Don’t credit her good manners and ground driving to him. That all started with 4-Her Patrea Sykes last March as part of her project. She named “Mala” and worked hard in hopes the filly would land in a good home.

“She is very willing,” Sykes says of Mala. “She wants something to do. I think she will be really easy to start under saddle because of all the preparation work she’s already had,” she says.

That hope, or something close to it is the wish of all the inmates who have worked with these older horses for 90-to-100 days. Many like Kennedy have never worked with a horse before.

They’ve stayed in the saddle through good times and bad. Walking over obstacles, and even walking by our scary camera.

After more than a decade at the helm of this program, Hank Curry a man of few words still has few words to describe this successful program.

But he, like the trainers and Patrea just wants what’s best for the horses.

“We’ve been doing this for 20 years we’ve got a general idea of what we have to produce having a happy customer happy horse,” says Curry.

https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy;

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.