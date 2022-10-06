WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District’s air quality website and mobile app are now available in Spanish.

The health district made the announcement Thursday, while also saying that more than a quarter of Washoe County’s population is Hispanic or Latino.

“Washoe County has been severely impacted by smoke from wildfires in the region in the past several years and it is vital that all people living in areas affected by wildfire smoke have access to reliable information in their language to take actions to protect their health,” said Francisco Vega, Division Director for Air Quality Management.

“This is a step in the right direction to eliminate language barriers preventing people in the community from obtaining critical information in their language,” Vega continued.

To access the site in Spanish, visit fire.airnow,gov switch to Spanish by clicking on the globe icon and selecting Espanol.

