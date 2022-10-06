Washoe County Sheriffs to host symposium on policing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a symposium on community and policing next month.

The event will be on Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hug High School in Sparks.

Community leaders from around the Truckee Meadows will join with local law enforcement agencies for the forum. If you are interested in joining, you can RSVP on Facebook.

According to the WCSO, the purpose of the event is to have important discussions and give the community the chance to collaborate with local law enforcement, ask questions and learn more about various issues in the community.

Attendees will hear from the leaders of various community groups and regional law enforcement agencies. Food will be provided to those who attend starting at 6:00 p.m.

They will cover topics such as:

Mental Health and Law Enforcement Response

Police Accountability (including agencies’ progress related to the Community Policing in Northern Nevada 2018 report by Guinn Center)

Unsheltered Persons (including agencies’ efforts to assist)

Open Discussion

“Communication, collaboration and connection are keys to a safe and healthy community,” said Tiffany Young, a Commissioner on the Nevada Equal Rights Commission, an Adjunct Professor for the University of Nevada, Reno and owner of Tiffany Young Consulting, LLC. “We have annually had our law enforcement partners commit to educating and building upon transparency for true community-oriented policing. This event marks efforts towards change.”

The agencies that will be present include Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, the Reno Police Department, and the Sparks Police Department.

This is the first such symposium held since 2019.

