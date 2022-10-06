Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Wadsworth man faces 20 years to 50 years in prison for November 2018 murder in Wadsworth during a burglary and robbery, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Clayton Davis, 40, could receive additional time when h is sentenced for a burglary conviction.

A Washoe District Court jury last week found Davis guilty of first degree murder in the stabbing death of John Whitaker, 58, prosecutors said.

Authorities responded to Barrell Street the Stampmill neighborhood of Wadsworth in November 2018 and found that Whitaker had been stabbed. He died later at a hospital.

The investigation continued and Davis was charged in April 2019.

During a two-week jury trial, Deputy District Attorney Adam Cate showed the murder happened as Davis was seeking methamphetamine.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.