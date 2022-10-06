Traffic stop near Ely uncovers around 23 pounds of drugs

Three men were arrested on a number of charges
Three men were arrested on a number of charges(Nevada State Police)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troopers with the Nevada State Police arrested three men after a traffic stop uncovered five pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 18 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Julio Daniel Ocampo Hernandez, Ismael Ocampo, and Martin Adulfo Rubio Rivas were all arrested on Sept. 26 after being initially pulled over for speeding on US-6 near Ely.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Some time after, detectives from the Nevada Division of Investigations and officers from the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force arrived on scene to assist.

The suspects were booked into the White Pine County Jail on a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

Veterans Guest House Radiothon
Veterans Guest House Radiothon
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Judge temporarily blocks search of slain reporter’s devices
NV Energy is warning its northern Nevada customers of a scam targeting them.
NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans
Beer and Chili Festival at the GSR
Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort