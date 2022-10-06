Traffic stop near Ely uncovers around 23 pounds of drugs

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Troopers with the Nevada State Police arrested three men after a traffic stop uncovered five pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 18 pounds of suspected cocaine.

Julio Daniel Ocampo Hernandez, Ismael Ocampo, and Martin Adulfo Rubio Rivas were all arrested on Sept. 26 after being initially pulled over for speeding on US-6 near Ely.

During the traffic stop, the trooper observed signs of possible criminal activity and obtained a warrant to search the vehicle. Some time after, detectives from the Nevada Division of Investigations and officers from the Eastern Nevada Narcotic Task Force arrived on scene to assist.

The suspects were booked into the White Pine County Jail on a number of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, transporting a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and trafficking.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.