Sparks Police looking for robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Police in Sparks are looking for a man who robbed a 7/11 in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Around 12:45 a.m., Sparks Police responded to the 7/11 at 710 Baring Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately six feet tall wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, backpack and black and white shoes.

Police say the man entered the store and demanded money from the clerks while pointing a handgun at them before leaving the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The clerks were not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sparks Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.