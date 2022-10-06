Report finds ethics cases back to pre-pandemic levels

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An annual report from the Nevada Commission on Ethics has found ethics case activity has reached its pre-pandemic levels.

“As we continue into the fiscal year 2023, the Commission is focused on enhancing the public’s faith and confidence in government through expanded education and outreach, helpful advisory opinions, and robust enforcement of Nevada’s Ethics Law,” said Commission Chair Kim Whalin.

The report found 53 Advisory Opinions were requested by public officers and employees, and that 96 complaint cases were filed. More than $8,000 in penalties were collected.

Their 2022 fiscal year accomplishments included clearing the backlog of cases pending before the commission, enhancing utilization of social media accounts to increase ethics awareness and education, and the Diligent use of the Commission’s complaint by motion process to initiate ethics cases when ethics violations are discovered or reported outside the complaint process.

“As COVID restrictions have lifted we have been able to increase our training and outreach. Expanding our training options for public agencies at all levels of a government will remain a major priority for the year to come.” said Executive Director Ross Armstrong.

The full report can be found here.

