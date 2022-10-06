Reno Chamber Orchestra to perform several concerts before the end of the year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since 1974, the Reno Chamber Orchestra’s mission has been to create intimate, inspirational musical experiences by engaging the community through vibrant music. Now in its 48th season, the orchestra is continuing its vision of “superb music, shared experience and enriched lives.”

Executive director Amy Heald and music director Kelly Kuo stopped by Morning Break to talk about the beautiful upcoming performances RCO is hosting this year.

This weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, “The Spice of Life” will feature works by Fauré, Schubert, and Clarice Assad. Violinist Adrian Anantawan, a fierce advocate for disability and the arts, will also perform.

On Nov. 19-20, “It’s About Time” features the musical contributions of women alongside Haydn’s famous Clock symphony.

Then Dec. 28-Jan. 1, the RCO will take part in the Nevada Chamber Music Festival. The musical event featuring six concerts in five days, and soloists who come to Reno from throughout the world.

For a full list of upcoming performances and tickets, click here.

Watch violinist, Ruth Lenz, perform on Morning Break.

