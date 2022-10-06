NV Energy warns of utility scams targeting northern Nevadans

NV Energy is warning its northern Nevada customers of a scam targeting them.
NV Energy is warning its northern Nevada customers of a scam targeting them.(Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:26 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy is seeing an uptick in utility scams targeting its northern Nevada customers.

They say the scammer will call a customer and falsely identify themselves as an employee of NV Energy and make deceptive threats about their electric service and demand immediate payment.

The scammer will then ask for payment via Zelle. NV Energy warns the scammer is using a phone number that looks like it comes from NV Energy.

NV Energy wants to remind people that it does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason, saying customers at risk for having their power disconnected due to nonpayment will receive a 10 day notice on their bill and a 48 hour notice via mail.

They also do not accept payments via Zelle, Venmo, MoneyPak or Bitcoin, and will never ask for payment via QR or bar code. They will also never ask for your credit card information over the phone.

The company advises people who get these calls to refuse and report the scam attempt through their website here and to check their account.

