New lawsuit alleges negligence by PG&E in causing the Mosquito Fire

USFS has already started a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire
A Tahoe National Forest Truckee Hotshot uses a drip torch to conduct planned tactical firing...
A Tahoe National Forest Truckee Hotshot uses a drip torch to conduct planned tactical firing operation on Buckeye Ridge between Volcanoville and American River in fighting the Mosquito Fire.(Dustin Freedman, USDA Forest Service)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:39 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit brought against Pacific Gas and Electric is alleging negligence by the power company that caused the Mosquito Fire.

Franz Law Group filed a lawsuit on Sept. 29 in California court on behalf of several community residents who suffered serious property losses and other damage as a result of the fire.

“We allege that our clients suffered fire damages because PG&E once again failed to safely maintain and operate its electrical equipment despite dangerous wildfire conditions that the utility was well aware of,” said James P. Frantz, on behalf of the plaintiff.

The blaze burned more than 76,000 acres and destroyed more than 80 structures. According to the suit, PG&E stated “electrical activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire.”

The U.S. Forest Service has already started a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire and seized equipment belonging to PG&E related to the fire’s alleged origin.

“Excessive temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and bone-dry vegetation have been prevalent in California for at least two decades,” said Frantz. “Yet, we contend that PG&E continues prioritizing profits over community safety and fails to properly maintain and operate their equipment safely, despite the extraordinary risk of property destruction and death that can result from its carelessness.”

“The reckless and negligent misconduct on the part of these public utilities has to stop. We will fight to hold them accountable in court on behalf of families and individuals who continue to lose their homes, property, and, in many instances, their lives because of the carelessness of these utilities,” said Frantz.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

"Mala" a filly trained as part of a 4H project will be up for adoption this Satuday
Wild horse adoption this Saturday at NNCC
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Clayton Davis
Wadsworth man guilty of murder while seeking meth
The website and app that monitor local air quality is now offered in Spanish.
WCHD’s air quality website, app, now offered in Spanish