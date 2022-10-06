New lawsuit alleges negligence by PG&E in causing the Mosquito Fire

SAN DIEGO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit brought against Pacific Gas and Electric is alleging negligence by the power company that caused the Mosquito Fire.

Franz Law Group filed a lawsuit on Sept. 29 in California court on behalf of several community residents who suffered serious property losses and other damage as a result of the fire.

“We allege that our clients suffered fire damages because PG&E once again failed to safely maintain and operate its electrical equipment despite dangerous wildfire conditions that the utility was well aware of,” said James P. Frantz, on behalf of the plaintiff.

The blaze burned more than 76,000 acres and destroyed more than 80 structures. According to the suit, PG&E stated “electrical activity occurred close in time to the report time of the fire.”

The U.S. Forest Service has already started a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire and seized equipment belonging to PG&E related to the fire’s alleged origin.

“Excessive temperatures, high winds, low humidity, and bone-dry vegetation have been prevalent in California for at least two decades,” said Frantz. “Yet, we contend that PG&E continues prioritizing profits over community safety and fails to properly maintain and operate their equipment safely, despite the extraordinary risk of property destruction and death that can result from its carelessness.”

“The reckless and negligent misconduct on the part of these public utilities has to stop. We will fight to hold them accountable in court on behalf of families and individuals who continue to lose their homes, property, and, in many instances, their lives because of the carelessness of these utilities,” said Frantz.

