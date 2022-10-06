Mothers Against Drunk Driving expands resources in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the last year, high school students have become the new face of problem gambling, which can often lead to alcohol consumption.

To help tackle the issue, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is expanding services in Reno.

Through panels and advocacy, the nonprofit has been working to end impaired driving in Nevada, while caring for those who have been impacted.

“We have a victim services specialist, whose role is to provide emotional support for the families who have been impacted by drunk or drug driving,” said Rebecca Lara, program specialist at MADD.

The specialist will also accompany victims to court and connect them to financial aid resources.

The national nonprofit expanded to the Biggest Little City in 2019 and since then it has been working with the Reno Police Department to look at DUI trends.

“We do what is called court monitoring,” said Lara. “We go into the courtroom and we monitor DUI cases and we’ve noticed that a lot of cases are pleaded down to reckless driving, which is something we’re still trying to figure out because they’re not the same thing.”

According to Lara, since starting court monitoring, the organization has seen a slight decrease in DUIs in the area.

However, there is still more work to be done.

According to MADD’s website, 1 in 4 car crashes with teens involve an underage drunk driver.

Starting this month, the organization will take prevention to the classrooms by launching the Power of Youth Program.

“Basically, just us going to middle schools and high schools and talking about the risks and the dangers of underage drinking and educating them on that,” said Lara.

Lara said the program, which is new to Nevada but has been implemented in other states, was supposed to start years ago but came to a halt due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the future MADD wants to work with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

For more information about services, to donate or volunteer go to https://madd.org/nevada/

