Investigation underway after powdery substance sent to Las Vegas courthouse

The mail was delivered on Friday and Monday
This photo shows Ely State Prison.
This photo shows Ely State Prison.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections say two offenders already in custody at Ely State Prison sent mail containing a powdery substance to a Las Vegas courthouse.

The mail was delivered on Friday and Monday.

NDOC officials say the substance from one envelope has been identified as harmless, while the other has not been identified.

The incident remains under investigation and no injuries or symptomatic responses have been reported.

NDOC will conduct an internal investigation into the matter, and refer potential charges to the Attorney General.

Legal mail and correspondence sent by inmates is not searched before leaving NDOC institutions. NDOC officials say they will place their regulations and procedures under review.

