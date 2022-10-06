GSR hosts hiring event this Friday
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7.
The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices.
GSR will be hiring for the following positions:
- Busser — $10.50 plus tips
- Line Cook — $17-19
- Host — $14
- Food Runner — $10.50 plus tips
- Food Server — $10.50 plus tips
- Bar Helper — $10.50 plus tips
- Bartender — $10.50 plus tips
- Cocktail Server — $10.50 plus tips
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.