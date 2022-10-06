GSR hosts hiring event this Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7.

The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices.

GSR will be hiring for the following positions:

Busser — $10.50 plus tips

Line Cook — $17-19

Host — $14

Food Runner — $10.50 plus tips

Food Server — $10.50 plus tips

Bar Helper — $10.50 plus tips

Bartender — $10.50 plus tips

Cocktail Server — $10.50 plus tips

