GSR hosts hiring event this Friday

Grand Sierra Resort
Grand Sierra Resort(handout photo)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Grand Sierra Resort in Reno is hosting a hiring event for Chickie’s and Pete’s this Friday, Oct. 7.

The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Human Resource offices.

GSR will be hiring for the following positions:

  • Busser — $10.50 plus tips
  • Line Cook — $17-19
  • Host — $14
  • Food Runner — $10.50 plus tips
  • Food Server — $10.50 plus tips
  • Bar Helper — $10.50 plus tips
  • Bartender — $10.50 plus tips
  • Cocktail Server — $10.50 plus tips

