Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!

David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.

Guests 21+ years of age are invited to the don on comfy pants, grab their best buds, enjoy the local and national craft beer and vote for your favorite chili. Live entertainment features the Spazmatics. The event is Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pool at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

Reno Chamber Orchestra Interview
Reno Chamber Orchestra to perform several concerts before the end of the year
State of Nevada seal
Report finds ethics cases back to pre-pandemic levels
A sleeping infant
Washoe County dedicates October to safe sleeping for infants
This photo shows Ely State Prison.
Investigation underway after powdery substance sent to Las Vegas courthouse