Get ready for the return of the Beer and Chili Festival at the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold beers team up with spicy hot bowls of chili at the Grand Sierra Resort for a taste of fall next weekend!

David Wimberly, director of restaurants and assistant executive chef, and Kaycea Wallin, executive director of marketing, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the Beer and Chili Festival.

Guests 21+ years of age are invited to the don on comfy pants, grab their best buds, enjoy the local and national craft beer and vote for your favorite chili. Live entertainment features the Spazmatics. The event is Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Pool at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.