Competing for the “Fastest Gun Alive”: The Cowboy Fast Draw is back in Fallon

By Karlie Drew
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From today, October 6th until October 9th, the 3C Arena in Fallon is hosting the Cowboy Fast Draw. This free event showcases around 300 cowboys competing for the title of “Fastest Gun Alive”.

Cowboy Fast Draw brings the history of the old wild west. This western-themed shooting sport uses wax bullet ammunition. Safety is always the number one priority.

Quick Cal, President of Cowboy Fast Draw Association shared what our community can expect coming out to their slice of the wild west,

“They’re going to see 300 of the best gunfighters from around the world, and I’m talking Europe too, and across this whole entire nation. We come here, converge here to actually shoot for our World Championship Cowboy Fast Draw. The winner wins the right to the trademark title of “Fastest Gun Alive”, Cal said.

The event begins at 9 a.m. each day and goes until 4 p.m.

