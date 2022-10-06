City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses.

The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.

As part of the seminar, stakeholders will provide information based on prior feedback, field additional questions, and further discuss how to improve current traffic and safety issues related to the Virginia Range horses.

A virtual setting was chosen to allow greater accessibility for those who want to attend. You can register here.

