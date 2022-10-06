City of Reno, others, to host session on range horse information

The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army...
FILE - Free-ranging wild horses gallop from a watering trough on July 8, 2021, near U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:29 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno, horse advocacy groups, and the Nevada Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual informational session on range horses.

The seminar will happen on Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be the third such meeting held this year to address community concerns regarding the Virginia Range Horses.

As part of the seminar, stakeholders will provide information based on prior feedback, field additional questions, and further discuss how to improve current traffic and safety issues related to the Virginia Range horses.

A virtual setting was chosen to allow greater accessibility for those who want to attend. You can register here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown shooting suspect says he was acting in self-defense
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Daniel Leyva
Reno Police: Sideshow driver arrested after vehicle injures girl

Latest News

From October 6th through the 9th.
Competing for the “Fastest Gun Alive”: The Cowboy Fast Draw is back in Fallon
Sparks Police Department logo.
Sparks Police looking for robbery suspect
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Nevada Department of Transportation logo
Work set to start on shared use path along U.S. 50