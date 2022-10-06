California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

Farmer Larry Cox walks to his truck as his dog, Brodie, soaks in a water canal at his farm...
Farmer Larry Cox walks to his truck as his dog, Brodie, soaks in a water canal at his farm Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, near Brawley, Calif. The Cox family has been farming in California's Imperial Valley for generations. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 4:09 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River say they’re willing to cut their use by about one-tenth. The four agencies laid out their proposal in a Wednesday letter to the U.S. Department of the Interior. It marks the first time the agencies are publicly saying what they’d be willing to give up since the federal government called for reductions this summer. Drought exacerbated by climate change is diminishing the river, which provides about one-third of Southern California’s urban water and is the only source of water for farms in the Imperial Valley. California is legally entitled to more water than any other state and is the last to lose it in times of shortage.

