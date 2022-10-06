‘Best Place for Working Parents’ now available in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thanks to recent efforts by local non-profit, The Children’s Cabinet, working parents across the Silver State now have a better understanding of how potential employers support their employees and families.

“The Best Place for Working Parents” is a national campaign that recognizes businesses across the country, celebrating businesses for having family-friendly policies in place for their employees.

“When businesses support their workforce it really allows them to recruit new talent and then just retain the talent they spent so much time, so much money getting in the door and for parents, especially parents with young children it can be really hard to find an employer who supports your ability to have to leave if you have a child who is sick or if you have an elderly parent,” said Brianna Cambra, Regional Quality Director at The Children’s Cabinet.

Business owners can find out how their workplace ranks “Best Place for Working Parents” by taking a three-minute self-assessment online.

“Nevada is having workforce shortages and everyone has open positions right now, and one of the problems is parents are having difficulty finding childcare to join the workforce,” said Kim Cullen, Program Manager at TCC.

Dedicated to supporting kids and families, TCC also offers free consultations for local businesses to help them transition into being more family friendly.

“We have a five step process, where we look at where they’re starting and then we help them offer more policies so they can see those ROI’s and now we also have a ‘badging’ program where they can let the community know that they’re this great employer,” said Cullen.

As of right now, two businesses in town have already been dubbed a “Best Place for Working Parents,” those businesses will have a decal on their storefront both online and brick and mortar.

