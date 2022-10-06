2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

UPDATE: Las Vegas police Capt. Dori Koren said officers received multiple 911 calls about a stabbing near Las Vegas Blvd. and Sands Drive at about 11:40 a.m.

Capt. Koren said officers responded to the scene, and with the help of security partners, were able to take the suspect into custody “very quickly” and were then able to render aide to the multiple victims.

Capt. Dori Koren said that as of now, there were eight people stabbed and one suspect as part of the incident.

Of the victims, Capt. Koren says two people have died and three are in critical condition. Police say the remaining victims are in stable condition.

The weapon that was recovered, according to Capt. Koren, was a “large kitchen knife.”

LVMPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his early 30s. Police said he doesn’t appear to be a local resident.

UMC Trauma shared that it had received five patients from the stabbing incident.

According to UMC, one of its patients is in critical condition and one patient has passed away. UMC said two of the patients are in serious condition and one is in fair condition.

Original story continues below.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating multiple stabbings on the Las Vegas Strip.

LVMPD said the incident happened around 11:42 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, near the Wynn Las Vegas.

Police said six victims have been located, with one victim deceased. Other victims are being taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Bystanders in the area told FOX5 that some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

LVMPD said a suspect is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, LVMPD said. There are road closures in the area and citizens are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

