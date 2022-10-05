University of Nevada, Reno, one of over 115 schools honoring Tyler Hilinski in College Football Mental Health Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s College Football Mental Health Week. Universities across the nation are opening up the discussion of mental struggles student-athletes can face.

This awareness week began after Mark and Kym Hilinski lost their son, Tyler, to suicide.

The Hilinskis took the pain they felt and knew they could help those suffering in silence. The Hilinski’s Hope Foundation began, and what started as only a handful of schools participating is now over 115 schools becoming a part of the discussion.

Activities are happening on our Nevada campus to help open up that conversation and share the resources the campus offers.

The Hilinskis shared what this work they’re doing means and why it is so important to understand,

“We want them to know it’s okay, to not be okay. We call it college football mental health week but really it’s about all the student athletes. We want them to know how much they matter to us, how much they matter to their fan base, their university, and their team and we don’t want them to struggle and suffer in silence,” Kym Hilinski said.

“I think having those conversations early, (and) educating ourselves on that terminology and the vocabulary and how to talk specifically about what’s hurting or bothering them I think is really important soon,” Mark Hilinski mentioned.

Nevada Football will be showcasing the bright green ribbon with the number three at this Friday’s game to honor Tyler Hilinski, those who have been lost, and those suffering in silence.

For more information on College Football Mental Health Week, the Hilinski foundation, or mental health resources, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.