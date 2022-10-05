Supreme Court rejects Oakland’s antitrust lawsuit over Raiders’ move

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the City of Oakland’s effort to revive antitrust lawsuit against the NFL over the Raiders move to Las Vegas.

The city claimed the the league violated federal law by acting as a “cartel” that pushed the Raiders out when Oakland did not meet the league’s demand for public money to build a new stadium. The city was seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages.

The federal appeals court in San Francisco rejected the lawsuit, and the Supreme Court justices said Monday they would not intervene.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.