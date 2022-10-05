Shared use path in Carson City to be reconstructed, causing lane closures

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be reconstructing a shared path in east Carson City.

The new 10-foot wide walking and biking path hopes to enhance mobility and safety.

As a result, nighttime lane and shoulder closures will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Oct. 9 through December on eastbound U.S. 50 between North Lompa Lane and Airport Road.

The existing asphalt path on the south side of U.S. 50 will be reconstructed as a shared use pathway with improved ramps.

Access to businesses in the area will be maintained and at least one lane of travel in each direction will remain open. Speed limits will be reduced to 35 miles and hour and drivers should expect delays if traveling in the area.

Pedestrians will be able to detour to the north side of the highway using existing crosswalks.

