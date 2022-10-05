Sample ballots in Washoe County arriving soon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County’s interim Registrar of Voters says the sample ballots will come by mail.

The sample ballot contains all the races and candidates on the ballot specific to where you live. While the sample candidate ballot looks official, the real deal will be in mail starting on Tuesday.

“Mail ballots will begin hitting the mail next week,” says Jamie Rodriquez Interim Registrar of Voters for Washoe County. “It will be a slight delay; Monday is a federal holiday the 10th. So, people will start seeing them as soon as Tuesday the 11th,” she says.

Also in the sample ballot, locations for early voting or election day voting as well as drop off locations for the ballot.

Here in Nevada, we have same day registration, so would-be voters can show up to voting center locations, register, and cast their ballot. Voting centers have made a difference in expediated voting in more ways than one.

“The first one means any voter in Washoe County can go to a vote center,” says Rodriguez. “We no longer have precincts specific. The second thing is vote centers mean you can both vote in person and drop off your mail in ballot.” she says.

Besides listing candidates the three ballot questions are also inside the sample ballot. Written in both English and Spanish, the questions are posed, as well as the arguments for and against the question.

This sample ballot certainly doesn’t cover all inquiries. That’s why the registrar’s new and improved website has an " I want to” button to help answer some of the most common questions.

Ballots can also be tracked on the webpage to make sure the vote is counted.

If a sample ballot arrives at a residence with another name on it who does not live at the address, Rodriguez says write “return to sender” and mail it back to the registrar’s office. Conversely, if a sample ballot does not arrive at the home soon, contact the registrar of voters to find out why.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.