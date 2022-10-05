Reno Jazz Orchestra presents Creative Directions in Jazz

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:52 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present Creative Directions in Jazz later this month at the Nevada Museum of Art later this month on Oct.21.

The program is presented as a part of UPSTAGE: A Literary and Performing Arts Series. The concert will showcase original compositions by contemporary composers.

The concert will be entirely new material that will be professionally produced at recording sessions at the University of Nevada, Reno. Reno Jazz Orchestra has recorded five albums, primarily of previously created works.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance will be available through the Nevada Museum of Art’s website here.

The price for museum members is $35 and $40 for the general public. Student tickets are $20.

