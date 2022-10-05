Reno Improv presents “Some Things May Never Happen,” an improvised Halloween musical

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you have ever wanted to try improv, Reno Improv is a welcoming and safe place to give it a go! The group teaches and performs improv, public speaking, and sketch comedy for adults of all performance backgrounds and commitment levels.

And if you want to see them in action, you can attend any or all of their upcoming performances of “Some Things May Never Happen,” an improvised Halloween musical.

Operations director and performer Tim Mahoney, Stephen Schillo and Amelia Giles stopped by Morning Break to explain the troupe makes up an entire musical on the spot during each performance. The show title may be the same every night, but you’ll never see the same story twice.

Performances of “Some Things May Never Happen” are Oct. 14, 21, 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. at their meeting location (695 Willow Street). Tickets are $10.

Watch Reno Improv members perform the ABC Game on Morning Break.

To purchase tickets or learn more about Reno Improv, click here. You can also follow the group on Facebook and Instagram.

